EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro-East based real estate company, Gori, Realtors®, today announced the addition of Tarek Samara to the growing team of realty experts.

A resident of Edwardsville since 2001, Samara graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Since then, Samara has become a dedicated investor in the Edwardsville community, owning 17 properties in the area.

Samara has 14 years of experience in commercial property and has been in the restaurant business for 20 years, being the owner of Sgt. Pepper’s Café on Main Street in downtown Edwardsville. He currently lives in Edwardsville with his wife and two daughters.

Gori, Realtors® is actively seeking agents. For more information on becoming an agent with Gori, Realtors®, please call 618-659-5565 or email lpontius@gorirealtors.com.

Representing buyers, sellers, lessors and property owners in need of management services throughout the Metro-East, Gori, Realtors® offers clients the expertise to meet all their real estate transaction needs. For more information about available real estate listings in the Metro East or services provided, please call 618-659-5565, follow Gori, Realtors® on Facebook or visit www.gorirealtors.com.

