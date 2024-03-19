GLEN CARBON - The Gori Law Firm has a 5K and Second Annual Women's Celebration event in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Roy M. Schon Park at 156 Main Street, Glen Carbon.All community members are welcome to join in this family-friendly outdoor event. Participants of all ages may walk or run in the race, and a virtual option is also available.

Proceeds from the event will go toward The Gori Law Firm Scholarship at Edwardsville Community Foundation, which will support women in the community seeking higher education after high school. Last year, this event contributed $4,000 to a scholarship with the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in signing up for the event may do so until the day of the event by visiting https://register.chronotrack.com/r/77808.

Gori issued a thank you to platinum sponsors: Opel Bash Group; Julie Fleck and Tara Riggs – Re/MAX Alliance; Heartland Veterinary Hospital; Integrity Spine and Joint Center; Cork Tree Creative; and Blue Stingray.

