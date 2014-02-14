EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., February 13 2014 Sponsors are needed for the first-ever Cycling for Meso (http://www.cyclingformeso.com) event being held in Edwardsville on the Madison County trails on April 26, 2014. The event, organized and hosted by Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., will benefi the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (http://www.curemeso.org), which works to support families and victims of Mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research.

Cyclists of all ages are invited to participate in the event, which will launch them on their way down two different cycling paths along the Madison County trails. Individual cycling enthusiasts and families are encouraged to participate. The event will begin and end at the N.O. Nelson Campus of Lewis & Clark Community College across from Market Basket. Registration is $25 per person or $15 per child under 12 if received prior to the day of the event or $35 per person/$15 per child under 12 if registering the day of the event. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cycling event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately noon. Two routes, a 3.5-mile route and a 10-mile

route, are available for participants to choose.

There are many ways to sponsor the event. Sponsorships are available from $250 - $1,000 and include a variety of promotional opportunities. A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the event so auction item donations are encouraged as well as cash donations for those simply wishing to support Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, often referred to as MARF.

³The war against mesothelioma is a tough one, but through the efforts of MARF, its doctors, research and volunteers, efforts to find a cure are constantly gaining ground and victory is on the horizon. We want to do whatever we can to help MARF reach milestones and find ways to save lives so we hope the community will help us raise awareness and money for this important cause,² said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, Inc.



For more information about sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the event, please visit www.cyclingformeso.com. If more information is needed, please call Krissy at (618) 307-4085.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

