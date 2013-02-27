The Commons at Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus recently welcomed more than 300 people to the American Cancer Society Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball hosted by Barry and Gaye Julian and Randy and Beth Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

The event was held in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the American Cancer Society and as a way to raise money to benefit the organization and it's important work of preventing cancer, saving lives and diminishing suffering from cancer, through research, education advocacy and service. This was the first year that Gori Julian served as host of this event, which was masquerade and black tie optional. Gori Julian has served as a presenting sponsor of the annual gala event in the past.

“We wanted to host an elegant event that was fun while also benefiting to the American Cancer Society and their important work in saving lives and finding cures for many of the cancers that we see our clients face, such as mesothelioma,” said Barry Julian, partner at Gori Julian. “We have seen first-hand the impact that cancer can have on families and individuals and wanted to do everything we could to have a successful event so that hopefully some day we can celebrate a cure.”

The event raised more than $93,000 through the hard work of the event organizers in securing sponsorships, ticket sales and silent auction items. This was one of the most successful gala events for the American Cancer Society’s local chapter. “Thank you so much to everyone who dedicated countless hours to planning such a successful evening,” added Julian.

