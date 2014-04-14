Edwardsville, IL, April 14, 2014? With less than 2 weeks to go before the big ride, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc. P.C. today announced that a 26-mile path has been added its inaugural Cycling for Meso event on April 26, 2014 to accommodate cycling enthusiasts interested in a more challenging path. Now participants can choose from three different path options: 3.5-mile path, 10-mile path and the 26-mile path addition.

According to Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., "We wanted to offer an event that would appeal to everyone - families, beginning cyclists and experts alike. We hope to have a beautiful morning of weather where we can all join in riding along the Madison County Trails in support of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. All proceeds from the event will benefit the organization and its work to research mesothelioma and provide support to those impacted by the disease."

Registration is $25 per person or $15 per child under 12 if received prior to the day of the event. Registrations are accepted on the day of the event for $35/per adult or $15/per child but t-shirts are only guaranteed for pre-registrants. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The cycling event will

begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately noon. To register, interested participants should visit http://www.cyclingformeso.com where they can pay online using Paypal or mail in a check for registration. A Cycling for Meso t-shirt and goodie bag will be provided to all participants. If more

information is needed, please call Krissy at (618) 307-4085.

Sponsors of the event so far include Lanier Law Firm and the Edwardsville Intelligencer as the Fast Finisher Sponsors. Power Sponsors include Carrollton Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville, J.Hilburn Men's Custom Clothing by Angela Bullock, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Pohlman USA Court Reporting, James C. Farrell, P.C., Gerard Hempstead and Brett Gilliland of Northwestern Mutual St. Louis and Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Pace sponsors include Spencer Promotional Gear, Hobson & Bradley Law Firm, Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Tays Law Firm, Concord Research & Consulting Group, LLC, Abstracts & Titles, Inc., Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf Bank, Phone Masters, Jourdain Roofing and Hurford Architects.

"We are very grateful to our many sponsors who have stepped up for this first-time event to help make it a success. We now need to focus on registrations and encourage teams of co-workers, families and friends to put the rubber to the road for a good cause," added Gori. "You can follow the event on Facebook, share it with your friends and register online to get your team in place. So, don your helmets and pedal on for a good cause so those struggling with mesothelioma can continue to lean on the resources and support of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation."

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical

litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

