EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2015 – Gori Julian & Associates recently signed on as the Legacy Sponsor at the inaugural Legacy Awards hosted by the Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF). The annual event, now in it’s first year, will take place on Dec. 3, 2015 at the Leclaire Room in Edwardsville, Ill.

The Legacy Awards will honor those who have impacted the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding communities through extraordinary contributions in giving and philanthropic acts. The award recipients include an exceptional business and an outstanding philanthropist. Several local nonprofits throughout the area will also be highlighted for their generosities.

“It’s an honor to be the Legacy Sponsor for the first-ever Legacy Awards,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian. “At Gori Julian, we strongly believe in being an active and supporting our community, and we’re proud to honor those who have supported their communities. Our commitment to those in need is one of the pillars of Gori Julian & Associates so we are happy to support an organization such as Edwardsville Community Foundation because their work benefits so many lives.”

Notable KMOX-1120 AM Radio Personality Charlie Brennan will be the Honorary Emcee for the evening. Best known for his passion for St. Louis, Brennan has been named “One of the Most Influential St. Louisans” five years in a row by The St. Louis Business Journal. The St. Louis Business Journal has named Brennan “A Most Valuable Volunteer in St. Louis” and St. Louis Magazine has called him one of St. Louis’ 50 Most Powerful People.

The Legacy Awards will include a sit-down dinner, an awards presentation, live music and cocktails. To find out how you can become a sponsor, email the ECF at contact@edwardsvillefoundation.org or call them at 855-464-3223. For more information on this event, visit them online at http://www.geacf.org/.

The ECF is dedicated to the enhancement and betterment of the quality of life in the communities of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Moro, Dorsey, Worden and the surrounding areas.

In 2012, The ECF was able to distribute more than $505,249 in awards, grants and scholarships to local charitable organization and deserving students. In 2012 alone, $439, 290 was given in grants and awards as well as $54, 950 in scholarships to deserving students.

Since its inception in 1997, The ECF has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

