EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates believes in supporting local organizations and making a difference in their community. Recently, the Edwardsville-based law firm donated $250,000 to the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation that provides free civil legal services to low-income persons and senior citizens in 65 counties in central and southern Illinois.

The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation handles civil cases and provides services ranging from telephone advice or brief service, to representation in court or at administrative hearings. The type of services provided depends on the legal issues, case merits and staff availability.

Randy Gori, one of the founding attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, said "Our commitment to those in need is one of the pillars of Gori Julian & Associates so we are happy to support an organization such as Land of

Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation because their work benefits so many lives."

For more information on the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and the types of cases they may be able to help with, visit them online at www.lollaf.org.

While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more. Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

