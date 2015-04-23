EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Apr. 23 2015– Gori Julian & Associates is ready to swing for “The House That Love Built” at the 30th Annual Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament with a donation of $5,000 to support the event.

Gori Julian is proud to be a 2015 sponsor for Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis, helping families of seriously ill children and their families traveling to St. Louis for medical treatment. All proceeds

from both the auction and tournament will help RMHC St. Louis provide comfort, care and a “home-away-from-home” through its three Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms.

“The Ronald McDonald House Charities does such important work. We are proud to support them in their mission to improve the lives of families with seriously ill children,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. gives their time and resources to a myriad of organizations both locally and nationally. The firm’s partners and staff raise funds each year for Mesothelioma Applied Research

Foundation at various events spearheaded by the firm, such as a local pub crawl for Meso, Paint Main Street Blue and Cycling for Meso events. The firm also raised nearly $85,000 in 2013 for the American Cancer Society at its Mardi Gras Ball and continues to work with countless organizations to support their cause and efforts by donating both time and money to support their continued needs.

“We feel a firm of our size should give back to the community and should support causes that matter to us, our many attorneys, our clients and those who have helped our firm in its success as one of the largest asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation firms in the Midwest,” added Gori.

While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

More like this: