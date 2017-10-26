EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. recently partnered with Global Brew to co-host Oktoberfest in Edwardsville City Park. Today, they announced that the event raised $28,340 for Mesothelioma research. Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). $1,500 of the total money raised was donated by Global Brew, coming from beer sales at Oktoberfest. The remaining funds were raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Germany, and various other activities at the event.

MARF is a non-profit, charity organization dedicated to supporting families and victims of Mesothelioma through education, advocacy, and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs, and abdomen. The most common cause of Mesothelioma in the United States is asbestos.

“Organizing and planning this event is always such a rewarding experience. It was incredibly inspiring to see so many area residents come out to help us in supporting the fight against Mesothelioma,” commented Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “The turnout for this event was amazing. Each year, more and more people help us to spread awareness for this important cause, and that really makes it all worth it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Companies throughout the region signed on as event sponsors, including Simmons Hanly Conroy as the Heidelberg Castle Sponsor. Lanier Law Firm and Gori, Realtors® are Black Forest Sponsors. Pohlman USA, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Hurford Architects and First Collinsville Bank are Brandenburg Gate Sponsors. Rhine River Sponsors include First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, Loellke Plumbing, Inc., Town & Country Bank, Zak Pak, Cork Tree Creative, Inc., Fowler Technology Services and Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen Inc. This year’s Prost Sponsors were What to Wear, Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

More like this: