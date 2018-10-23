EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. partnered with Global Brew Tap House once again to co-host Oktoberfest in Edwardsville City Park. Today, they announced that the event raised $20,000 for Mesothelioma research. Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). $1,500 of the total money raised was donated by Global Brew from beer sales at Oktoberfest. The remaining funds were raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Germany and various other activities at the event that took place on Sept. 29.

MARF is a non-profit, charity organization dedicated to supporting families and victims of Mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs and abdomen. The most common cause of Mesothelioma in the United States is asbestos.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Planning this community-wide event is always a rewarding experience. It was a beautiful day at City Park, and we loved seeing so many area residents and guests come out to help us in supporting the fight against Mesothelioma,” commented Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “Every year, more and more people join us to help spread awareness for this important cause and we are so appreciative of everyone’s efforts and support.”

Companies throughout the region signed on as event sponsors. This year’s sponsors included Lanier Law Firm as the Black Forest Sponsor; Hurford Architects, Pohlman USA Court Reporting and Litigation and Kurowski Shultz, LLC as Brandenburg Gate Sponsors; Town & Country Bank, First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust, Cork Tree Creative and Lucco Brown Threlkeld & Dawson, LLP as Rhine River Sponsors; and Hobson & Bradley, Spencer Gear, Ronald G. Tays Law Office and Bella Milano as Prost Sponsors.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, Alton, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

More like this: