EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has announced the recent accomplishments of partner, Sara Salger. Salger was recently named to the 2018 National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40” for the fourth consecutive year.

The National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40” is an elite professional organization with invitation-only membership. Membership is determined through an extensive objective review process including nominations from peers as well as third-party research. Members exemplify what it means to be a successful attorney with a dedicated focus on clients. The “40 Under 40” network collaborate and strive for continuous improvement in their respective areas of expertise.

“We are proud of Sara and her continued accomplishments, especially this distinguished honor,” shared Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian. “I feel lucky to have her on our team and serving our clients with the utmost diligence, respect and dignity.”

Salger has worked with Gori Julian & Associates since the firm was founded and is licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Missouri. In addition to the National Trial Lawyers “Top 40 Under 40”, Salger was named to Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list and to the Get to Know m.e. People to Watch list.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit https://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877-456-5419.

