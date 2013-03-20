Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., based in downtown Edwardsville is seeking sponsors in support of a pub crawl event they are hosting on May 4, 2013 to benefit Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). In its second year, the Pub Crawl for Meso will include Edwardsville’s finest establishments within walking distance throughout the downtown area to include Global Brew, The Stagger Inn, Erato on Main, Big Daddy’s and Laurie’s Place.

“We are dedicated to raising funds for Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and are seeking sponsors for the pub crawl this year to enhance our fundraising efforts,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, Inc.

Sponsorships are available for $250 each, which includes two free pub crawl tickets, sponsor logo on pub crawl t-shirt and mentions in press releases and social media. Local business Cork Tree Creative, Inc. has already signed on as a sponsor. Deadline to secure a sponsorship is April 8, 2013.

Tickets to the pub crawl are available for $50 each, which includes a free Pub Crawl for Meso t-shirt and drink specials the evening of the pub crawl. To request a sponsorship or tickets to the pub crawl, please call Krissy Howard at Gori Julian at (618) 659-9833.

MARF is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping end the suffering caused by Mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer that develops from the protective lining that covers many of the body’s internal organs. It is caused by exposure to asbestos.

Gori Julian & Associates is a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

