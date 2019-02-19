EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has recently made a $10,000 charitable donation to Riverbend Head Start and Family Services located in Alton, Illinois. The organization is a non-profit agency providing children living in poverty or other challenging circumstances with an early childhood education and other Head Start programs. The agency serves Madison County, Illinois families.

The Riverbend Head Start & Family Services organization operates because of diversified funding that includes federal and state support along with local grants or gifts from the community. All gifts to the agency support their important mission: to prepare children for success once they begin school. Donations stay in the communities served by Riverbend Head Start, offering at-risk and impoverished children and their families the extra support needed to succeed.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. remains committed to the Riverbend Head Start organization and knows their donation will help to empower the children and the families it supports, developing positive skills that will help them meet life’s challenges. Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian, has supported the organization on several occasions, including being recognized as a Circle of Care Award recipient. “We are happy to support such an exemplary organization. Riverbend Head Start has enriched many lives in our community, offering home visits, education and family centers,” said Gori. As a sponsor of Riverbend Head Start, Gori Julian is helping to strengthen the community where we live, work and play. Learn more about Riverbend Head Start by visiting their website at https://www.riverbendfamilies. org/.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877-456-5419.

