EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has recently received recognition of admission into The DuBourg Society for making a $1 million charitable donation to St. Louis University and the School of Law Expansion campaign. Last week, Randy Gori was honored with the St. Louis University Silver Crown Award in acknowledgement of outstanding generosity by the firm’s founding partners.

The DuBourg Society recognizes St. Louis University’s past and present major contributors who have given $100,000 or more to the university. Named for Bishop Louis William DuBourg, the founder of St. Louis University, whose pioneering spirit allowed him to look beyond the developing frontier and visualize what St. Louis was destined to become. In support of the university’s efforts, Gori Julian has exceeded donations of more than $1 million to St. Louis University over the course of many years.

John Soucy, assistant vice president of principal giving at St. Louis University, has worked with Gori Julian over the past several years. “The Gori and Julian families are some of the most generous people I’ve ever met, and they have shown their generosity once again by giving St. Louis University a transformational gift that has helped build the law school in downtown St. Louis,” said Soucy. The school named the lobby after Gori Julian, recognizing the $1 million donation.

“It’s an honor to be a part of The DuBourg Society and we are happy to contribute to St. Louis University’s many programs, scholarships and educational endeavors,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates. Donor support helps provide mission-based extracurricular experiences, financial aid, and funding for researchers, contributing to discoveries in medicine, technology, engineering and more. As St. Louis University alumni, the founders of Gori Julian were happy to invest in their alma mater, rated among the nation’s top 100 research universities. You can learn about more ways to give athttp://www.slu.edu/alumni-and- donors/give/index.php.

