Stepping up to show their holiday spirit, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. today announced it will support the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois in its 2013 Gift Card drive for the holidays by serving as a collection location. The gift cards will be used to grant the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience of hope, strength and joy.

The organization seeks gift cards in varying denominations ($10, $20, $50 or more). Area residents or businesses interested in making a gift card donation, may visit Gori Julian's Edwardsville office, located at 156 N. Main Street at the corner of Main St. and Hillsboro Ave. For questions about making donations, please call Lindy Heigert, of Gori Julian & Associates, at

(618) 307-4085. Gift cards will be collected through December 1, 2013.

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois granted 698 magical, life-changing wishes to Illinois children with life-threatening medical conditions this past fiscal year. For a child, a wish come true provides renewed hope and often times the courage to keep fighting.

"We are very pleased to be a partner with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois in helping make wishes come true for area children struggling with serious medical conditions. We encourage area businesses and residents to make a donation of a gift card, no matter how large or small, to help us in exceeding the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois¹ goals for the year," said Randy Gori, partner of Gori Julian & Associates, Inc. P.C.

This is just one organization that Gori Julian & Associates supports throughout the year. The company and its employees lend their time to professional organizations and their time and resources to other non-profits such as American Cancer Society, Toys for Tots, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Hope Rescue, Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and many more.

Gori Julian & Associates is a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

