EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., October 30, 2012 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced the addition of a second office space in Edwardsville at 101 West Schwarz Street. The building sits at the corner of West Schwarz and Main Street and is a shared space with the Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Gori Julian & Associates practices asbestos, occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

According to Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., in Edwardsville, “As our practice has grown over the last four years, we have also outgrown our space on Main Street across from the courthouse. Our service and summation functions have moved from our Main Street location to the new space along with seven of our employees. This will allow us to continue our growth as we gain clients throughout the country suffering from occupational diseases like mesothelioma, catastrophic injuries and other healthcare related issues.”

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. was formed in June of 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian, two of the regions most experienced and respected litigation attorneys. Starting with only the partners, two additional attorneys, one law clerk and nine support staff members at its Edwardsville office, the company has since grown to 70 employees. In addition to its two offices in Edwardsville, Gori Julian also has an office in St. Peters, Mo.

In the last four years, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has helped thousands of people recover compensation for devastating occupational diseases like mesothelioma, catastrophic injuries and other healthcare related issues – over $1 billion in all.

For more information about Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.,, please call (618) 659-9833 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com

