EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. Nov. 20, 2015 – Gori Julian & Associates is working to make sure less-fortunate families receive a warm meal this holiday season. As part of the Federation of Labor food drive, the Edwardsville-based law firm is partnering with the organization for its holiday food drive by collecting items at their office located in downtown Edwardsville.

As part of the food drive, Gori Julian & Associates will be collecting canned, non-perishable food items until Dec. 17. As an added incentive for the drive, for every canned good donated, Gori Julian & Associates will donate 10 cents to the Madison County Labor Defense Fund, which helps union families in need.

“Gori Julian is pleased to be a part of this very important food drive that has a significant impact on our area’s families during the holidays,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “We want all area families to have a safe and happy holiday and hope that others in our community will share in our spirit by donating a canned food item to the food drive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Donations can be dropped off at Gori Julian & Associate’s office located at 156 North Main Street in Edwardsville, Ill. This is just one event that Gori Julian & Associates supports throughout the year. The company lends their time to professional organizations and their time and resources to other nonprofits in the area.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

More like this: