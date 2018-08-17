EDWARDSVILLE - Gateway Center in Collinsville, Illinois hosted this year’s Farm-to-Table event, highlighting delectable cuisine by local executive chefs. As a Premier Sponsor for this event, Gori Julian & Associates donated $10,000 which helps to raise funds for The American Cancer Society. Formed in 1913, The American Cancer Society is the nation’s largest community-based voluntary health organization playing a vital role in cancer research.

The event included libations from local distilleries, upscale wines, cocktails and delicious cuisine. A raffle and auction also took place along with entertainment from Midnight Piano Band. A mix of elegance but with a laid-back, casual feel, sponsors, vendors, volunteers and attendees played a key role in raising money and awareness for ACS, the American Cancer Society’s Metro East Chapter.

“It’s unusual to find anyone that hasn’t somehow been affected by cancer, whether it’s a loved one, family member or friend,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates. “This local event does a wonderful job raising funds that go towards cancer education, research, and patient services and we were happy to be part of the evening.”

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit https://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877-456-5419.

