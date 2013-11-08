The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Gail Renshaw to the growing firm's roster of attorneys.

A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Renshaw is licensed in Illinois and Missouri. She worked for the Federal Trade Commission as a staff attorney in the Consumer Protection Division and has practiced personal injury law, representing injured plaintiffs since 1993. She has argued and submitted written briefs in over 200 appellate cases in the United States Courts of Appeal and the Appellate Courts of Illinois and Missouri and has appeared before the United States Supreme Court. Renshaw served on the editorial board of the Illinois State Bar Journal and was a state liaison in the Women¹s Caucus of the American Association of Justice. She is also an active volunteer representing veterans through the John Marshall Law School Veteran¹s Clinic and tutoring elementary school

students.

Renshaw joins Gori Julian & Associates¹ team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

