EDWARDSVILLE, IL., February 28, 2013 . . . The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates today announced the addition of Chris Layloff to the growing firm's roster of attorneys.

Layloff has over four years of legal experience as a sole practitioner in Madison and St. Clair Counties, formerly operating a general law practice handling worker's compensation, auto accident, criminal, family law, election law, and estate planning. He most recently served as Senate Aid since 2010 for the Office of Senator Dick Durbin.

Formerly from Granite City, Illinois, Layloff is licensed in both the State of Illinois and the State of Missouri, graduating from St. Louis University School of Law. Layloff will serve as a Deposition Attorney for all practice areas as a member of the Gori Julian & Associates firm.

Layloff is also the published author of "Advanced Rulings - Taxpayers Can Obtain Binding Tax Advice from State Taxing Authorities - Part I," also co-authoring Parts I-V of the "Journal of Multistate Taxation and Incentives."

Gori Julian & Associates is a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

