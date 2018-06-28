EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., the nation’s #1 filer of asbestos-related mesothelioma and lung cancer cases in the United States, celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Located in Edwardsville, Ill., Gori Julian has seen significant growth in its 10 years in operation, expanding to six offices in Illinois, one in Missouri and satellite offices in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, Washington, D.C. and New York City. With nearly 200 employees, including 45 attorneys and approximately 150 support staff members, the firm has recovered more than $3 billion in settlements for clients across the country.

According to Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, “I knew when I decided to start the firm with Barry Julian that I wanted to create an atmosphere for growth, which meant treating my employees and clients like family. This approach has resulted in happy clients and staff, which is one of the core reasons we have been so successful. People like to feel cared for and respected and as a team we certainly respect our clients, the struggle they are going through and have the resolve needed to get them the financial compensation they deserve for the life-threatening disease they are facing.”

Gori Julian & Associates has also expanded its practice areas to include personal injury, commercial litigation, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation and real estate law. Having recently acquired two local law firms – John Hopkins & Associates Law in Alton and Flannigan Law Firm in Edwardsville – the firm is stronger than ever in its practice and capabilities.

“We will continue to look for ways to diversify our practice and continue as one of the largest, privately-owned employers in the community. Looking forward we will also continue our commitment to giving back to local charities and causes that need help from the private sector. We currently support more than 150 different organizations and have given more than $3 million in donations and sponsorships,” added Gori.

In addition to the impact the law firm has on the local community, the firm also

sponsors many community-wide and national events to help raise money for the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). One Edwardsville, Ill. based event, Oktoberfest, has successfully raised thousands of dollars each year for the organization. Additionally, the sale of MARF armbands by Gori Julian & Associates continues to support and raise funds for the organization, making strides to contribute to MARF’s efforts.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

