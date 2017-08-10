EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates is partnering with Global Brew Tap House for the third year in a row, celebrating this year’s Oktoberfest taking place on Sat., Sept. 16, 2017 in Edwardsville City Park. Companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors for this one-day event filled with live music, food from area restaurants, craft beer and fun. Oktoberfest begins at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m., offering a little something for everyone. This year, some family-friendly activities are also being planned, including a rock climbing wall from STL Interactives and a children’s area hosted by Edwardsville Children’s Museum.

“Not only is this a fun community event, it also raises money for a cause and organization that we believe in: the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, or MARF,” said Caitlin Lagemann of Gori Julian. “There are about 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma cancers diagnosed each year in the United States alone. Last year, we raised more than $20,000 for MARF.” At this year’s Oktoberfest the tradition continues with raffle tickets to win a trip for two to Germany available for $15. All proceeds from this year’s Oktoberfest will go towards mesothelioma treatment and research.

Gori Julian and Global Brew are currently seeking sponsors for this event and fundraiser, offering many promotional opportunities for businesses wanting to get involved. Sponsors that have already signed on include Heidelberg Castle Sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy; Brandenburg Gate Sponsors Pohlman USA and Kurowski Shultz, LLC; Rhine River Sponsors are First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust, Scott Credit Union, and Loellke Plumbing. Prost Sponsors are Spencer Gear, Furlong Printing, and Dale, Peggy, Jennifer and Sarah Bode. Sponsorship packets have already gone out, with varying levels of contributions available. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lindy at Gori Julian & Associates at (618) 659-9833.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2.5 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

