EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-based law firm Gori Julian & Associates recently announced Sara Salger as a new partner.

One of the first attorneys hired at the firm when it was formed in 2008, Salger’s legal career at Gori Julian & Associates has been focused on advocating for those who were wronged by the actions of others, along with representing those who fall victim to mesothelioma and lung cancer as a result of exposure to asbestos. She also handles complex benzene litigation and general personal injury claims.

Licensed to practice law in both Illinois and Missouri, Salger is a member of the American Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, the Missouri State Bar Association, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, the American Association for Justice, the National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers, the National Women Trial Lawyers and is on the Illinois Trial Lawyers Executive Committee and Board.

Apart from the firm, she dedicates her time to serve on various philanthropic boards throughout the Metro East. Salger also speaks at various legal trade conferences and as a lecturer at high school and college law classes in the area.

Salger was a 2015 and 2016 recipient of the Super Lawyers Rising Star award and was included in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers the last three years.

“Sara has shown tremendous passion for what our office stands for. During her time here, she has achieved so much and continues to have a desire to help those around her and that’s exactly what we admire about her,” said Randy Gori, founding partner and attorney at Gori Julian & Associates. “She is a true professional and will be a wonderful addition as a new partner.”

Randy Gori and Barry Julian formed Gori Julian & Associates in summer 2008. Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. The attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, as well as cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888-362-6890.

