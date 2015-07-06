EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced the addition of Beth Gori as an attorney.

Gori graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1995 with a degree in biology. She attended law school at St. Louis University and graduated with a juris doctorate and certificate in health law studies in 1999.

Gori is an active member of the Edwardsville community, and serves on the Board of Directors for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Southern Illinois, is a member of the board of the Friends of the Wildey, and is a board member for Partners for Pets, all sponsored organizations of Gori Julian & Associates.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gori is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois and the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois. She has worked for many years in the field of personal injury and as a Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association and the Madison County Bar Association.

Gori joins Gori Julian & Associates’ team of highly skilled attorneys who concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more. At Gori Julian & Associates, Gori will use her experience and knowledge of health law in asbestos litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

More like this:

Related Video: