EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., July 23, 2014 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., today announced that Randy Gori, partner at the firm, has been selected to become a fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF), a designation bestowed upon fewer than one percent of U.S. Lawyers.

The Fellows of the ABF is an honorary organization of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the profession and service to society. They are nominated by their peers and elected by the Board of the Foundation. The Fellows support the research work of the American Bar Foundation through annual contributions and sponsor seminars and events of direct relevance to leaders of the legal profession.

The ABF is the nation’s leading research institute for the empirical study of law. Created by the American Bar Association more than 60 years ago, the ABF is an independent, non-profit organization that conducts large-scale research projects on the most pressing issues facing the legal system in the United States and the world. Research at the ABF is conducted by a

residential research faculty and over 50 affiliated scholars from across the nation and around the world.

Gori graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. He is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois. He is also a frequent speaker on asbestos litigation.

Gori is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association as a Legislative Committee Member, St. Clair County Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Product Liability & Insurance Law Committee Member, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, Board of Managers, Madison County Bar Association, American Bar Association, Member, Bar Association of St. Louis, American Association for Justice, Leaders Forum Member, Edwardsville Township Democratic Club, Board of Directors & Treasurer, Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys, Edwardsville Democratic Precinct, Committeeman, National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers, President.

As a partner at Gori Julian & Associates, Gori is part of a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

As evidence of its commitment to its clients, Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure ? exposure that can lead to the development of various cancers, including mesothelioma.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

