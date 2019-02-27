ST. LOUIS – Winter weather predicted for this evening into Thursday morning may not be as bad as anticipated – if it is anything at all.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Fred Glass said the system with the potential to bring a glaze of freezing rain with the possibility of light sleet and snow will mostly be an issue for Southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. While it could be nothing, Glass advises people to check the latest forecasts for updates throughout the night and early morning hours. Even with a slight glaze, road conditions could suffer.

The larger story at this time could be the potential of accumulating snow this weekend. Glass said there are several variables in place, including and especially timing, but said snow could reach the area as soon as Saturday morning or as late as the predawn hours of Sunday. Potential accumulations are not available at this time – as the system is a few days away from the area with a great many variables.

Potentially the largest story coming from the weather forecast is the bone-chilling cold coming with that potential snow-maker. Glass said temperatures Sunday through Tuesday will have lows in the teens and highs in the 20s, meaning it will be around 20 degrees below normal.

Until then, however, temperatures will fluctuate from the 30s to the 40s.

