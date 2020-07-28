EAST ST. LOUIS – The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation held its 8th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser on July 27 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, Ill. All proceeds from this event help fund the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center and its programming, which is utilized by more than 3,000 East St. Louis children each year.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation CEO and Founder, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, said this scramble continues to be one of their primary fundraising events and their staff took extra precautions to ensure this year’s event was a safe opportunity for people to support a good cause.

“This tournament is a great way for us to not only enjoy a fun day with our supporters but also educate people about what we do at the JJK Center,” said Joyner-Kersee. “It is always a special day for us, but this year, like so many nonprofits in our area, our foundation has felt the financial impact of COVID-19. We have an even greater calling to assist children and families that are struggling right now so all money raised will make a tremendous impact on our ability to do that,” said Joyner-Kersee.

More than 150 golfers played in the all-day scramble which was broken up into two flights. The event was also attended by several well-known athletes including Mizzou Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin and his coaching staff.

For more information about the tournament, go to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation’s website, at https://jjkfoundation.org/jjk-golf-scramble/ or call the foundation at 618-274-5437.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center’s mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination, necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership. Children who attend the JJK Center learn Joyner-Kersee’s Winning in Life curriculum, which is based on her autobiographical book, A Kind of Grace.

