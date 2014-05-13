GODFREY – Lewis Bain, of South Queensferry, United Kingdom, will play for Lewis and Clark Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II Golf National Championship.

Bain earned his national berth after finishing in second place in the field earlier this month at the NJCAA Region 24 championship in Champaign, Ill.

He will compete in the 72-hole national tournament May 18-23 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

“I am looking forward to nationals,” Bain said. “I’ve been playing well this season and am feeling confident.”

Golf Coach David Sobol said he is proud of all of the players and is enthusiastic about Bain going to nationals.

“Lewis is the third player to go to nationals in Lewis and Clark’s history and he is a talented player,” Sobol said. “We have a lot of talent on our team. Cam Crouthers finished eighth in regionals and just came up a shot short of his bid to nationals. All of the men played well.”

