The 23rd Annual Alton Area Beverly Farm Golf Tournament presented by Acropolis Technology Group will be held on Friday, June 7th at Rolling Hills Golf Course with a noon shot-gun start.

The 2013 tournament proceeds will help Beverly Farm paint the recreational center and restore the aquatic center pool.

The registration cost is $100 per player which includes green fees, lunch, dinner, beer, soda and more. Golfers of all skill levels are welcome.

Sponsorships of various levels are also available. If you are interested in supporting Beverly Farm's 23rd Annual Alton Area Golf Tournament presented by Acropolis Technology Group and making a tax deductible donation, please contact us at (618) 466-0367. We would be happy to pick up donations at your convenience.

For team or individual player registration, sponsorship opportunities or any other information, please contact Amanda Hornacek at 618-466-0367, ext. 628 or at ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org.

Beverly Farm is home to nearly 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual's functional capabilities.

