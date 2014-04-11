Alton, IL - Senior Services Plus is seeking golfers for a "Senior Golf Scramble" set for Tuesday, April 29th.

After enjoying breakfast at the agency's Alton Center, the School House Grill, a shuttle will transport all participants to Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton. Tee time at the course is 10:30 a.m. Both groups and individuals are encouraged to sign up.

The cost is $30 per person, which includes breakfast, 9 holes of golf with a cart, as well as a voucher for a hotdog & soda on the course.

Reservations are required for this activity. For more information or to sign up, call 465-3298, extension 100. Senior Services Plus's Center is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

