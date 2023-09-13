BOYS GOLF

EXPLORERS START OFF A BUSY WEEK

On Monday, Marquette Catholic took second place in a Catholic school showdown featuring Mater Dei, Father McGviney, Althoff, and Gibault at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo, a tough par-72 course.

The Explorers finished second with a 318, right behind the winners Mater Dei with a 314. Althoff (327), McGivney (345), and Gibault (353) rounded out the team scores.

For the Explorers, Tyler Moreli shot 78 followed by Mike Wilson (79), Sean Williams (80), Andrew Belden (81), Carson Jones (86), and Henry Freihoff (95).

MARQUETTE WINS IN TRIANGULAR WITH MCGIVNEY AND CM

Tuesday afternoon, Marquette and McGivney were right back at it in a nine-hole triangular played at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. Each varsity team sent out six players.

Marquette shot a 162 while FMG came in at 168 and CM fired a 175.

McGivney's Riley Knobeloch and Marquette's Carson Jones tied for medalist shooting a one-over par 37. Other players to break 40 were Morelli (39) and McGivney's Bradley Goodwin (38).

REDBIRDS FINISH SEVENTH IN O'FALLON PANTHER INVITE

Out of 19 teams competing, the Alton Redbirds finihed in 7th at the O'Fallon Panther Invite played at the Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh.

Alton's Sam Ottwell won medalist with a low score of thre-under par 67. He was the only Redbird in the top-10.

Other Redbirds included Cooper Hagen (81), Alex Siatos (82), Henry Neely (86), Alec Schmieder (87), Lucas Davis (87). That all combined to a team score of 315.

The Edwardsville Tigers were also at the event and finished with a team score of 343.

The hosting O'Fallon Panthers won with a 302 tahnkas to two top-10 finishes.

GIRLS GOLF

MCGIVNEY EDGES TRIAD, ALTHOFF, AND GRANITE CITY AT LEGACY

Tuesday afternoon's quad-meet saw the Father McGivney Griffins facing off against the Triad Knights, Althoff Crusaders, and Granite City Warriors.

The format was a two-man scramble, nine-hole match. Each school sent out three teams.

Sarah Hyten and Aver Grenzebach won match medalists with a two-under par 33 as the Griffins combined to shoot a 111 as a team, narrowly beating out Triad (114). Althoff shot 130 and Granite City shot 139.

