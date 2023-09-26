Golf Round-Up: Explorers, Tigers Shoot Well At Crusaders Classic, Sarah Hyten Sets Personal, School Record For Nine-Hole Match
BOYS GOLF
ALTHOFF CATHOLIC CRUSADERS CATHOLIC
Out of a loaded, 17-school tournament, the Marquette Explorers managed a fifth place finish with a team score of 313 after 18 holes at the St. Clair Country Club, par 72.
They were led by senior Mike Wilson's 1-over par 73 which was tied for seventh individually. Tyler Morelli was the only other Explorer to break 80 shooting a 76.
Ryan and Drew Suhre each shot a 73 as they pushed Metro-East Lutheran to a seventh place finish with a team score of 317.
The Edwardsville Tigers, dealing with injuries, powered through and finished middle of the pack with a team score of 318. Mason Lewis, who's been dealing with some discomfort in his wrist, led the Tigers with a 73. Bennett Babington added a 77.
Father McGivney finished with a 347 while Granite City shot 352.
The tournament was won with a low score of 289 by St. Anthony. The lowest individual score was from Christ Our Rock's Parker Boehne who shot a 5-under par 67.
GIRLS GOLF
MCGIVNEY WINS NINE-HOLE MATCH AT SPENCER T. OLIN
Sarah Hyten not only won match medalist, but also set a new personal and school best score for a nine-hole match.
The Griffins had a team score of 173, beating out CM (214), Marquette (216), and Roxana (218) Monday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.
Hyten shot an impressive 4-under par 32, her personal record, bettering a 33 she shot earlier this season. Avery Grenzebach has been improving each week and set a new PB with the team's next best score, a 42.
Riana Thakker fired a 47, Riley Ramsey and Paige Stoelzle both shot 52, and Kendall Riechmann shot a 58 for McGivney.
The Griffins match record this season improves to 16-2.
