BOYS GOLF

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC CRUSADERS CATHOLIC

Out of a loaded, 17-school tournament, the Marquette Explorers managed a fifth place finish with a team score of 313 after 18 holes at the St. Clair Country Club, par 72.

They were led by senior Mike Wilson's 1-over par 73 which was tied for seventh individually. Tyler Morelli was the only other Explorer to break 80 shooting a 76.

Ryan and Drew Suhre each shot a 73 as they pushed Metro-East Lutheran to a seventh place finish with a team score of 317.

The Edwardsville Tigers, dealing with injuries, powered through and finished middle of the pack with a team score of 318. Mason Lewis, who's been dealing with some discomfort in his wrist, led the Tigers with a 73. Bennett Babington added a 77.

Father McGivney finished with a 347 while Granite City shot 352.

The tournament was won with a low score of 289 by St. Anthony. The lowest individual score was from Christ Our Rock's Parker Boehne who shot a 5-under par 67.

GIRLS GOLF

MCGIVNEY WINS NINE-HOLE MATCH AT SPENCER T. OLIN

Sarah Hyten not only won match medalist, but also set a new personal and school best score for a nine-hole match.

The Griffins had a team score of 173, beating out CM (214), Marquette (216), and Roxana (218) Monday afternoon at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Hyten shot an impressive 4-under par 32, her personal record, bettering a 33 she shot earlier this season. Avery Grenzebach has been improving each week and set a new PB with the team's next best score, a 42.

Riana Thakker fired a 47, Riley Ramsey and Paige Stoelzle both shot 52, and Kendall Riechmann shot a 58 for McGivney.

The Griffins match record this season improves to 16-2.

