ALTON - The Calhoun County Ferry Company announced on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, that the Golden Eagle Ferry and Winfield Ferry are closed until further notice.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Corps Of Engineers Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton reported on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, that the Mississippi River is still navigable despite very icy conditions with low temperatures.

This morning, the Mel Price Lock and Dam reported three barges had navigated through and one is holding up at the present about upper Elsah, while another was pushing ahead at 5.5 knots by Pere Marquette and another at 5.56 knots past the Hardin Bridge.

Riverbender.com will check on river conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, with the frigid conditions predicted to continue through the day.

More like this: