LITCHFIELD - The public is invited to join the Golden Eagle Intertribal Gathering to honor veterans and first responders on Saturday, October 7, at Picnic Area 4 of Lake Lou Yaeger.

Craft and merchandise vendors will be onsite and the event will also include raffles and games. The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 16 will serve Indian tacos and hot dogs, along with other food items and drinks.

Members of several tribal nations will be in attendance and will help visitors learn about Native American culture with singing, dancing, storytelling and drumming. Some tribal affiliations include Cherokee, Choctaw, Blackfoot and Oneida, and others.

Vendor hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Grand Entry, during which dancers follow a color guard into the event area, is scheduled for 12 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets as seating is not available. For more information, call Tina Simpson at 217-851-2206.