GOLDEN EAGLE - The Golden Eagle Gun Club captured its 12th national title in the recent Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Illinois State Shoot at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta.

At the SCTP Illinois State Shoot, Golden Eagle won the Senior and Rookie division and placed third in the Intermediate division.

In the Scholastic Clay Target Program there were four divisions, Rookies (5th grade and under) intermediate (6-8 grade) senior (9-12 grade) and collegiate. This year Golden Eagle had 35 shooters in their local program.

“We took 20 shooters to Nationals,” Douglas Wilschetz of the Golden Eagle Gun Club said. “All of our shooters did an amazing job representing our county but our 10 Rookies shooters all shot amazing scores. At the end of the national event, our Rookies finished first and second. Not only were they the top team in the nation, they were the top two teams. As one of the coaches I couldn’t be more proud of them. I think it sends a clear message that Golden Eagle SCTP will be competitive in many years to come.

“We've been competing in the SCTP program for 15 years and it is an amazing program. If you love the shooting sports as I do, there is nothing like the SCTP. It currently includes pistol shooting, trap, skeet, sporting clays and Olympic style shooting. It is an amazing program.”

The different squads for Golden Eagle were:

Senior Squad: Josh Funk, Tony Rose, Luke Long, Luke Eberlin and Keaton Rose.

Rookie 1 Squad: Sam Gilman, Cole Bick, Landon Sievers, Payson Camerer, Kyle Robeen.

Intermediate Squad: Tyler Robeen, Trenton Buchanan, Ben Eberlin, Kevin Carey and A.J. Carey.

Rookie 2 Squad: August Squier, Joe Stein, Bryce Clayton, Luke Wickenhauser, Hunter Roth.

Wilschetz said he also wanted to mention what really makes the Golden Eagle team a success besides they are amazing young people are the incredible parents.

“We receive a lot of support from the community and we have many sponsors that help make it all possible,” he said.

Sponsors for the Golden Eagle Gun Club for the tourney were: NRA, Friends of the NRA, Batchtown Sportsmen’s Club, Whitetails Unlimited, Stewart and Nancy Clark, Dennis and Sheila Greenlief, Midway USA Foundation and Helmkamp Construction Co.

