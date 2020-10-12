A Golden Corral file photo before the COVID-19 Pandemic.

ALTON - Golden Corral at 350 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton said today it has safely reopened the restaurant.

"Our 12,000-square-foot restaurant with an open layout and wide corridors is extremely well suited to accommodate social distancing guidelines," Golden Corral in Alton said in a statement. "We will continue to reinforce our rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touch points, perform employee temperature checks, and incorporate additional hand sanitizing stations.

"All of our team members are required to wear masks and gloves while working. Paper napkins are positioned throughout the buffet for 'no-touch' self-service so that guests do not have to directly handle serving utensils. Social distancing procedures, including floor markers, table spacing, plate, utensils, and drink delivery, are also in place.

"We appreciate the support of our loyal guests and are excited to have brought our team back to work to serve the Alton community."

For more information, contact the Alton Golden Corral at (618) 462-4125.

