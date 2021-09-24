JERSEY COUNTY - The Veterans Assistance Commission of Jersey County announced that at 2 p.m. Sunday, they will have a Gold Star Mothers and Family ceremony at the Jersey County Courthouse at the War Memorial.

"Any Gold Star family planning on attending need to call by 7 p.m. Saturday and leave a message at 618-498-1810," Gregory S. Breden of the Veterans Assistance Commission said.

"Please bring lawn chairs. The public is urged to attend. The Marine Corps League Robert Wendle detachment #1037 is hosting the ceremony."

Breden added that the American Legion Worthy Post 492 Honor Guard will be in attendance as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4528.

