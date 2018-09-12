ALTON – Mississippi Earthtones 2018 is coming this Saturday, and here is what anyone looking to celebrate river culture, the community and sustainability needs to know for the weekend.

The festival is a cooperative event between Alton Main Street and the Sierra Club and is billed as a “celebration of our river through art, music and conversation. This is the 12th incarnation of the event, which is usually held the third Saturday of September and has been moved in recent years to Broadway, which is closed between Alton and George Streets from noon – 10 p.m. Saturday to accommodate the event. Main Street focuses on the art and small business aspects of the event as the Sierra Club works with conversation and education aspects with this year's theme being sustainable energy.

According to an email from Sierra Club representative Christine Favilla, the event was spurred into creation by former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn's “It's Our River Day” initiative in the early 2000s when he was Lt. Governor of Illinois.

“The initiative required events to focus on either conservation, education or recreation,” Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project and Sierra Club Virginia Woulfe-Beile said. “Earthtones combined all three.”

So this year's event will last from noon – 10 p.m. Saturday with the theme of Positive Energy – Go With the Current. This theme was chosen by the festival's steering committee due to several of the theme's nuances, which include wind, solar and kinetic energy as well as “thoughtfulness and personal practices such as yoga, meditation and reiki.”

To display this year's theme, the festival will have a large solar charger for phone chargers, wind energy credits purchased to offset energy used, a booth operated by Solarize Metro East, a solar cooker contest and meditation workshops.

Music will be provided by the following acts:

MAIN STAGE

Big George Brock and the NGK Band (blues, 60s and 70s Dance tunes) 2-4 p.m.

Rogers and Neinhaus Band (Classic Rock and Rock) 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Jake's Leg (Rock, Jam Band) 7-10 p.m.

MINDFULNESS TENTS

Nancy Lippincott (Celtic and Appalachian Songs) 1-2:30 p.m.

Raw Earth (Urban Trivial Fusion/Jazz) 4-6 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available from these fine establishments:

The Old Bakery Beer Company

Brown Bag Bistro

Gentelin's

Melvey's

Germania Brew Haus

Bubba Gump Smoked Pretzels

Sammi's Sandwiches

Indian Sunshine Cuisine

TC's Treats

Nonie's Family Food Cart

Team Honduras from Man Street Methodist Church

Exhibitions and educational booths will also be on-hand alongside artist and artisan booths, which have been approved by the group and match their environmental principles and sustainability standards.

Other activity at the Mindfulness Tents:

12:00-12:30 - Mindfulness Mediation with Rachel Treadway

12:30-1:00 - Open Meditation

2:30-3:00 - Intergalactic Meditation with Dawn Church

3:00-3:30 - Violet Flame Meditation with Amber Kwentus

3:30-4:00 - Unity Meditation with Amber Kwentus

Exhibitions/Educational booths:

Sierra Club Kids'

Sierra Club Adults

The Nature Institute

TreeHouse Wildlife Center

Jacoby Arts Center

Army Corps of Engineers

Better Building Institute Inc.

Solarize Metro East

Illinois Environmental Council

Renewal by Andersen

Trinity's Way

Jacob Sunrooms and Exteriors

Golden Road Organics

Alton Museum of History & Art

Environmental Resources Training Center

Faccin Chiropractic

Art of Universal Language

Green Thumb Nursery

Bring Your Own Glen-Ed

PRIDE, Inc.

Illinois Natural History Survey, Great Rivers Field Station

Riverbend Rice

Mineral Springs Haunted Tours - hearse

Tesla - John Hentrich

STL Science Center

IL American Water Trailer

Principia Solar Car

IDNR Trailer



Artist Booths:

sHe Handmade Soaps

Cope's Country Creations

General Grass

Bubs and Dickies

Hanna Herbals

Levi's Beehives

Kit Kat This and That

Haul and store

Piasa Body Art & Salon

Once Design

Planet TieDye

Blair Lair Studios

Jabberwock Emporium

Kashmir Candle Co.

Dancing in the Rain

Spider Web Arts

A Glass of Harmony

Swanky Additions

Mississippi Moon

Clever Endeavors

Upcycled By Allen

Renegade Herbals

Pattan & Co., LLC.

River Rosie

Willow Furniture

Love Bark Play

Year of the Hippie

Ima Rose Design

Mommiez Blingy Bows

Nat's Looking Glass

Sly Hedgehog Productions

Face painting

Sponsors:

Sierra Club

Alton Main Street

Old Bakery Beer Co.

Illinois Natural History Survey, Great Rivers Field Station

Riverbender.com

The Telegraph

WBGZ Radio

AdVantage News

Alton Regional CVB

Imperial Manufacturing

Alton Memorial Hospital

CNB Bank & Trust

It's Raining Zen

Simmons Hanly Conroy

Alton Materials

Madison County Planning & Development

Renewal by Andersen

Solarize Metro East

Eckert's Farm

LCCC

Green Thumb Nursery

