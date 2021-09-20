ST. LOUIS — Yoga and fitness enthusiasts can "Gogh With the Flow" at new Yoga classes now added to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

St. Louis' own Yoga Buzz will hold the hour-long classes inside the exhibition's Starry Night Pavilion while the show's projections of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works surround the participants.

The guided experience promises to elevate the mind-body connection and create a dreamy and mystical journey through the visual experiences and sounds of the exhibition.

Yoga classes will take place each Thursday of the exhibition's St. Louis residency from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., beginning October 21. Beyond Van Gogh is located in the Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

Tickets for the blockbuster exhibition and the yoga classes are on sale now at www.vangoghstlouis.com.

NOW HIRING

Job seekers can "Gogh" to work during the exhibition. Charismatic and customer-focused individuals with strong hospitality or events backgrounds are being hired now as part of the Beyond Van Gogh team.

Full and part-time jobs pay $18/hour. Flexible eight-hour shifts are available on days, evenings, and weekends. Job seekers should send a resume to manager@vangoghstlouis.com with the subject line Van Gogh Event Staff. Candidates are asked to include a brief introduction of themselves and a note about what excites them about art and guest service.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

Beyond Van Gogh will have a limited engagement in St. Louis, October 1 to November 21, 2021. The exhibition will fill the new Starry Night Pavilion on the grounds of the Saint Louis Galleria.

Beyond Van Gogh will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Four entry times will be available each hour. Tickets are sold online at www.vangoghstlouis.com. Prices begin at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5 to 15. Children under 5 are free.

