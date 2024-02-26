CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - A GoFundMe has been organized for a mother, Crystal, of Cahokia Heights, to help with the loss and funeral costs of laying her children - 4-year-old Chad and Sharli to rest.

Dawn Metcalf has organized the fundraiser.

She said this on the page:

"Dear family, friends, the entire Cahokia Heights community and neighbors from all over:

"In this time of unimaginable grief, we are reaching out to rally around my niece Crystal to offer our support. A house fire on the evening of Friday, February 23, 2024, not only took their home but also the precious lives of her beloved babies, Chad and Sharli, both age 4.

"Our hearts are with Crystal, her surviving children and the rest of the family. No parent should have to endure burying their child. There is no measure to the loss and devastation that is having to lay your babies to rest. We are hoping to alleviate some of the financial burden of the funeral costs through the generosity of others."

Metcalf closed by saying: "Prayers for the entire Metcalf family through the days, weeks, and years to come, and always remember Chad and Sharli."

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/children-lost-in-tragic-house-fire?cdn-cache=0

