CARROLLTON - A GoFundMe page has been established for Mary Griffith, 47, of Carrollton, who died from injuries in an accident Friday morning on U.S. Route 67 at Macoupin Creek Bottom in Greene County.

The GoFundMe page was started by Danielle for Mary. This was the beginning excerpt from it: "Mary, her daughter Shyanne, granddaughter, Skylar, and niece, Isabella, were hit by a driver. Mary was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis where she passed from her injuries."

There were three passengers with Mary, according to Danielle, who set up the GoFundMe page.

This is the remainder of what Danielle wrote about Mary Griffith on the page:

“Mary was an amazing person all around. She was a devout Christian, wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished her family dearly. Mary did not have life insurance or any means to plan for this horrific event. Mary was the main source of income in her household.

“Any donations will go towards the funeral cost, a headstone and anything the family may need. This is a wonderful family and at this time, they are very much in need of our help. Please support this family in any way you can. No donation is too small. Please keep the Griffith family in your thoughts and prayers.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, Gene. She is survived by her mother, Marge; husband, Mark; son, Ethan; daughter, Shyanne; granddaughter, Skylar; brother, Clinton (Jessica); nephews, Colby, Hunter and Isiaha; niece, Isabella. Mary, you were taken way too soon. You will be missed dearly. Fly high sweet Mary.”

With Christmas approaching next week, individuals, churches, and businesses are encouraged to give to the GoFundMe page listed here:

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-for-mary-griffith

