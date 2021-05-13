ROSWELL, GA. - A GoFundMe has been organized for Tykeisha Dixon, a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, who was tragically murdered on May 6, 2021. The deceased female's body was found at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road, Edwardsville.

Vertis Dixon is organizing this fundraiser. To contribute to the GoFundMe visit: https://gofund.me/714876cd

"We are all truly devastated by this sudden and tragic loss," GoFundMe organizer Vertis Dixon said. "We appreciate all of the calls, texts, prayers, and messages we have been receiving. We are setting up this go fund me to help with the cost of her funeral arrangements and to help the three beautiful boys she left behind. Thank you and love you to those who contribute."

The Major Case Squad announced Wednesday afternoon it has turned the death investigation of Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson) over to the Atlanta City Police Department and is now disbanding.

"The investigators were able to identify the victim as: Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), a black female, 33, of Roswell, Ga.," Major Case Squad Deputy Commander Capt. David Vucich, also of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said. "Upon discovering her identity, it was determined that she was listed as a missing person with her husband identified as: Luther (Luke) Lee Henderson Jr., black male, age 39.

"Investigators from the Major Case Squad worked in conjunction with Roswell, Georgia, authorities where she was last seen and reported missing. We were able to establish enough information and evaluate the evidence which indicates the homicide incident occurred in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The Major Case squad then worked with Atlanta Georgia homicide investigators. As a result of the information developed from the Major Case Squad, Atlanta homicide investigators have assumed the case."

Anyone knowing information on Henderson's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at: www.StopCrimeATL.com

For further information on the homicide, please contact the Atlanta Police Department at apd-publicaffairs@atlantaga.gov.

