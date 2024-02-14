ALTON - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Ra’niya Steward, a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Alton.

According to her father, Steward was a “great girl” who loved TikTok and was excited to welcome a new sibling soon. Megan Tyler of Sacred Spaces of CARE organized the GoFundMe with the permission of Steward’s family. A Ra’niya Memorial Fund account is also set up at Liberty Bank in Alton, where you can make in-person cash donations. Both the GoFundMe and the Ra’niya Memorial Fund money will go to the family.

“Our community has suffered a tragic loss, and it is time for us to honor Ra’niya by wrapping around those who loved her most through the giving of resources, love, and prayers,” Tyler said. “Ra’niya was a young, beautiful, vibrant 13-year-old who will be missed dearly. There are no adequate words and nothing of value in this world that can ease the pain of this significant loss; however, during this extremely difficult time, resources will help ensure funeral expenses and other essential needs of the family are met so that they can focus on celebrating the life of Ra’niya, honor her memory, and begin the process of healing.

Tyler noted that grief is “extremely difficult to process, no matter the circumstances.” But a tragic, unexpected loss like this can leave loved ones feeling “debilitated.” She asked those with questions to contact her instead of the family so they can have privacy while they grieve.

“The last thing a loved one needs to be concerned about during that difficult time is immediate essential needs and how they are going to properly honor their loved one,” Tyler added.

Click here for more information and to donate to the GoFundMe. Stop by Liberty Bank at 2403 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton to donate in person.

