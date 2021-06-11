ST. LOUIS - Michael Gmoser, the brother of Paul Gmoser, and the rest of his family and friends have been deeply concerned about Paul since he was attacked by two dogs while on a FedEx package delivery in Kampsville on June 5. Paul was severely injured in the attack and had to have his left elbow and hand amputated. He also suffered a vicious attack on his other limbs.

Paul is being treated for his injuries at a St. Louis hospital. Michael Gmoser said many have reached out to him to help Paul, so he decided to set up a GoFundMe page with a fund-raising goal of $10,000.

"As many of you know, my brother, Paul, was seriously injured while delivering packages for work," Michael Gmoser said. "Paul has a long road ahead of him. I have had many friends and family reach out for financial assistance. I have set this GoFundMe up to assist with the financial uncertainty in the coming weeks/months. Any help is greatly appreciated by Paul and will directly assist him in getting back to his new normal."

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office delivered a summons on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, to John E. Lichthardt and Rebecca G. Mazzaro, of the Pleasant Drive Hollow in Kampsville, for a complaint about a vicious dog determination.

The court case is about an attack of a FedEx driver by two dogs on Saturday, June 5, 2021, on Pleasant Dale Hollow Road, north of Kampsville. The FedEx driver - Paul Gmoser of St. Louis - was severely injured after the dogs viciously attacked his limbs. Paul's brother, Mike Gmoser, said his brother's left wrist and hand were amputated and he has significant injuries to his right arm and both legs. He has been hospitalized in St. Louis since the attack.

Michael Gmoser issued a heartfelt thanks for the support around the region to Paul:

"Thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support to our family."

To contribute to the GoFundMe for Paul Gmoser click here:

https://gofund.me/7d9585f6

