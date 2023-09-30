GRANITE CITY - Cindy Armstrong has organized a GoFundMe for Phillip Armstrong's daughter after he lost his life on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in what she described as "a senseless act of domestic violence."

"We lost a son, brother, and friend, but Chloe, at the age of 10, lost her father," Cindy said. "This is a loss of epic proportions as she was just getting to enjoy his sobriety. As a family, we plan to support Chloe in any way we can and hope to keep her memories of her dad alive for years to come.

"However, we know there will be times she needs the emotional and financial support that one usually gets from their parents but he will not be there to provide for her. We cannot fill the emotional void his passing leaves, but we hope to offset some of the financial loss his absence will cause.

"All funds raised will be transferred to an account for Chloe to promote her emotional, social and academic needs as she faces life without her father."

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

