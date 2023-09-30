Phillip Armstrong and his daughterGRANITE CITY - Cindy Armstrong has organized a GoFundMe for Phillip Armstrong's daughter after he lost his life on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in what she described as "a senseless act of domestic violence."

"We lost a son, brother, and friend, but Chloe, at the age of 10, lost her father," Cindy said. "This is a loss of epic proportions as she was just getting to enjoy his sobriety. As a family, we plan to support Chloe in any way we can and hope to keep her memories of her dad alive for years to come.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"However, we know there will be times she needs the emotional and financial support that one usually gets from their parents but he will not be there to provide for her. We cannot fill the emotional void his passing leaves, but we hope to offset some of the financial loss his absence will cause.

"All funds raised will be transferred to an account for Chloe to promote her emotional, social and academic needs as she faces life without her father."

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

More like this:

Nov 20, 2023 - RiverBender Blog: When Babysitting Cows, Beware the Electric Fence

Nov 2, 2023 - STL Nurse Spends 26 Years Helping Others, Now in Search of Kidney Donor

Nov 21, 2023 - Thanksgiving Blessing Giveaway Shares 200 Turkeys and 500 Meals with Alton Residents

Aug 21, 2023 - Monthly "Women's Circle" Promotes Connection, Empowerment, Spiritual Healing

Nov 5, 2023 - Mothers Grief Support Group to Hold Dove Release in Alton

 