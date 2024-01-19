GRANITE CITY - A GoFundMe has been organized to benefit The August Garden/Revival in Granite City after a fire engulfed and demolished the business at 1300 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, on Jan. 19, 2024.

August Garden/Revival is a full-service florist, retail home, and gifts, with a charming vintage treasure shop.

The business is owned by Judi Knapp and this store is a staple in the community and loved by many.

The organizer of the GoFundMe for the business said the fire at the shop has been deemed "a total loss."

"Please consider donating to Judi/The August Garden/Revival. Any amount helps — thank you," the GoFundMe organizer Tess Boyer Schenck said.

