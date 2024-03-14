GoFundMe Launched for Rushville Crash Victims' Families
Thurman had the following statement on the GoFundMe for the family members of the victims:
"Dear Friends, Family, and Compassionate Strangers, we're reaching out to ask for your support for two families who have recently suffered an unimaginable loss.
"These families have lost their children in a tragic accident. We've set up this GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden they're experiencing. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference and show these families that they're not alone during this incredibly difficult time.
"Your support will help cover funeral expenses, medical bills, and other unforeseen costs, allowing these families to focus on healing without the added stress of financial worries.
"Thank you for considering a donation and for standing with these families in their time of need."
To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.
