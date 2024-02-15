GoFundMe Attempts To Bring Mother/Daughter Home After St. Louis Tragedy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS/CHICAGO - Michelle Del Bosque has organized a GoFundMe for a mother and daughter killed when they were exiting a recent Drake concert in St. Louis, Mo. Unfortunately upon exiting the Drake concert in Downtown St. Louis, their lives came to a tragic end when they were struck by a driver. "The family is currently trying to bring them home and give them the best funeral service possible with hopes to lay them to rest amongst other family members," Del Bosque said. "The family is extremely devastated by this horrific tragedy." Article continues after sponsor message Del Bosque continued and said: "Laticha 'Lety' Bracero and Alyssa Cordova come from a close, strong family in Chicago. Lety was a hard-working supervisor at Wintrust Bank and a dedicated mother, loving sister, niece/cousin. Her only child, Alyssa, was going to college and working part-time for Starbucks. Alyssa loved music concerts and although was old enough to travel to concerts on her own, her mom would always escort her. The two were inseparable and shared a strong bond." Del Bosque closed by saying: "We appreciate the love and outpouring from everyone in both the Chicago area and St. Louis. We thank everyone so much for everything." The GoFundMe link is here: Print Version Submit a News Tip