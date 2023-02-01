GODFREY - Godfrey’s Bethany Bohn has spent her adult life serving and assisting others. She began her tenure as the Village of Godfrey deputy clerk in 2012 and in 2020 she was elected to the village’s clerk position.

Bethany has battled cancer since January 2019 and has accumulated a staggering amount of medical bills during that time. Her family is now in need of help because of the financial strain of treatment for her condition.

A GoFundMe has been established for her to help lessen her medical debt to eliminate stress in the future for her three children Jake, Madison, and Piper, and husband, John. Some will remember Bethany as a Realtor for Landmark Realty in Godfrey before her work with the village.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Please consider donating to this fund so that Bethany can achieve peace of mind for the future of her family,” organizers of the GoFundMe said.

Over the years, Bethany has served her community in many ways in numerous charities. She volunteers and has donated to Five A’s, fostered animals in the Partnership for Pets program, and has also been very supportive of the Alton Athletic Association, Rotary Club, and others. Bethany has been a strong mother, wife, and community servant for years upon years, and now her family needs the public's help to offset some of these struggles.

Randy Drake, a friend, and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, both had nothing but positive things to say about Bethany and both encouraged people to assist Bethany and her family in this time of deep need.

More like this: