ST. PETERS, MO. - The St Peters Hockey Club has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of a St. Peters, Mo., hockey player after he sustained a severe neck injury in a recent game.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, St. Peter’s Hockey U-16 Player Patrick Davie sustained a tough hit into the boards resulting in a severe neck injury. Thanks to the quick-thinking medical staff in the Lake St. Louis ER who immediately placed Patrick in a neck mobilizer, he was transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital where it was confirmed that Patrick had broken his neck. CT Scans verified multiple fractures within the lower vertebrae in his neck.

Patrick’s injury was extremely dangerous, and he was so very lucky as doctors said an additional 1mm of pressure on his spinal column would have left him paralyzed.

"Patrick underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to stabilize his spine and remove the risk of spinal cord injury," GoFundMe organizer Micah Davie said. "In the words of his mother Elizabeth, 'We don’t yet know what his path to recovery will look like but Patrick has been the strongest and bravest person I’ve ever known throughout all of this.' He is truly incredible in the face of such adversity.

"We are setting up this GoFundMe page to help not only offset the medical cost burden the Davie family is facing, but to also assist with the ongoing physical therapy in the hope for a complete recovery for Patrick.

"It is with gratitude that we reach out to our extended hockey family, to assist Patrick as he embarks on the road to recovery. We are grateful for anything you can contribute."

To contribute to the GoFundMe for Patrick Davie and his family, click here.

